WHEATFIELD — On Saturday, Feb. 29, Kankakee Valley Middle School held their annual Swim Invite, hosting Rensselaer Central, North Judson-San Pierre and Knox. RCMS easily swam away with the trophy, scoring 136 points, well ahead of the 74 points of their runner-up hosts, KVMS. NJSP was third with 50 points and Knox bubbled just underneath with 49.
Rensselaer Central Middle School took first place in 11 of the 12 events with Amelia Brackman of Knox winning the 50-yard Butterfly. In individual events: Katie Castle won the 200-yard Freestyle in 2:25.69; Ary Nelson won the 100-yard Individual Medley in 1:08.53 and the 100-yard Breaststroke in 1:15.29; Lily Cook took the 50-yard Freestyle in 28.69 and the 100-yard Freestyle in 1:02.43; Trinity Oliver won Diving with 183.05 points; and Annie Parrish won the 400-yard Freestyle.
RCMS also won all three relays. Castle, Nelson, Cook and Audrey Korniak won the 200-yard Medley Relay in 2:13.75. Parrish, Brock Robinson, Ty Walker and Emily Louck won the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, and Cook, Castle, Korniak and Nelson won the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.
For the young Kougars, Jayla Barrera was second in diving with 131.28 points and Coen Murray took second in the 400-yard Freestyle race. Lilly Belstra raced to second in the 100-yard Backstroke.
KVMS took second in all three team relays. Belstra, Preston Kritlow, Gabriel Bristol and Murray placed in the 200-yard Medley Relay with a time of 2:34.21. Jo Jo Short, Tim Stidham, Barrera and Kritlow took second in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 2:15.89 and Murray, Lilly VanLoon, Allison Rushmore and Kritlow did the same in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay in 5:16.88.