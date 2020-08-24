FRANCESVILLE — It was an all Newton County final at the West Central Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 22 with South Newton topping North Newton in two sets for the championship.
Both teams went 3-0 in pool play with the Lady Rebels knocking off Victory Christian, Faith Christian, and Morgan Township, while the Lady Spartans defeated West Central, Tri-County, and Covenant Christian.
The first set of the championship was back and forth as neither team held a lead bigger than two over the first 18 points. Up 10-8, South Newton went on a 6-0 run to pull away for the 25-16 win.
Sophomore Lexi Cripe led the way with four kills, while Sam Warren and Lizzie Glassburn each had three.
For North Newton, sophomore Lexi Cunningham and junior Harley Schleman each had two kills in the opening set.
South Newton got out to a six-point lead in the second set behind a couple of kills from Warren and aces by Glassburn, Warren, and Abbey Carroll.
North Newton answered back with a kill from Cunningham and a pair of aces from freshman Summer Wynn to cut the deficit to 12-10.
South Newton answered with a 9-2 scoring run to pull away for the 25-17 victory.
Warren and Cripe each finished the match with seven kills, and Glassburn had four kills to go along with three aces, and 18 assists. Carroll led the team with six digs, and Warren added three blocks.
“I think our chemistry is just really good no matter who’s out there,” said South Newton coach Laura Robbins. “They all work together so well and they trust each other.”
For North Newton, Cunningham had three kills to lead the team as they took second place in a tournament for the second time this season.
“We are improving with every game, and to come out here and go 3-1 is big for this team,” said North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. “We didn’t play our best against South Newton, and that is a mental thing. It’s like we have already lost as soon as we get on the court with them. We are 8-2 on the season and that’s a really good start for us. I use tournament games as a way to get ready for conference play.”
South Newton didn’t lose a set in the tournament including going 2-0 against Morgan Township who advanced to Semi-State this year. However, the matchup lost a little luster when 6’1 Purdue commit Emily Rastovski went down earlier in the tournament with a sprained ankle.
“It was a bummer that the top player from Morgan Township went down, I hope she is okay for the rest of the season,” said Robbins. “But they are still a really good squad and I think our serving just took them out of their game.”
Against Morgan Township, the Lady Rebels served up nine aces and Warren slammed down 12 kills in the 25-12, 25-19 win.
South Newton rolled to a 25-6, 25-13 win over Faith Christian as Glassburn served up 10 aces in the win, and Cripe led the team with seven kills. Warren had five blocks in the win, and Carroll led the team with six digs. Glassburn finished with 12 assists.
South Newton opened up tournament play with a 25-17, 25-12 win over Victory Christian.
A balanced hitting attack led by Cripe (7 kills), Warren (5 kills), Glassburn 4 kills), and Stephanie Montemayer (4 kills) was the difference. Cripe also led the team in aces with five, and her and Carroll each had eight digs. Glassburn had a game-high 21 assists.
North Newton advanced to the tournament championship with a come from behind win over Covenant Christian 22-25, 25-15, and 15-9.
Cunningham and Keely Evans each had two kills in the win, while Harley Schleman served up four aces, Phoebe Busboom had a team-high four digs, and Hope Churchill finished with three assists.
The Lady Spartans rolled to a 25-13, 25-19 win over Tri-County. Hannah Hiscox led the team with six aces in the win, while Cayci Ehlinger had three digs.
North Newton opened up tournament play with a 25-19, 25-20 victory over West Central.
Evans and Heidi Schleman had four kills, while Hiscox and Harley Schleman each added three. Busboom bested West Central with seven aces and had three digs.