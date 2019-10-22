WHEATFIELD — In the second game of the KV Volleyball Sectional, the host Lady Kougars made short work of the River Forest Lady Ingots with a 3 – 0 pounding with game scores of 25 – 5, 25 – 12 and 25 – 7. River Forest was clearly outmatched by the taller and much more aggressive Kougars.
Courtney Sizemore smashed 11 kills, leaping high enough at times that her opponents actually stopped to watch her. She also added four serving aces and 10 digs. Alexis Broyles contributed eight kills of her own, as well as two digs and one ace. Mya Przybylski served up one ace and one kill but more importantly added 27 assists. Taylor Schultz had two solo blocks and six kills of her own.
Senior Kailee Webster, who has been out on injury for the last part of the season after suffering a terrible knee injury, was cleared to play in the Sectional and contributed four kills, three digs and three aces, despite playing basically on one foot. She will face surgery after season to repair the damage and will miss basketball season.
The win put the Kats on a collision course with Wheeler who had drawn one of the byes. In the other opening round game, Culver Academy beat Knox 3 – 0 and will face Hanover Central in the semi-finals.