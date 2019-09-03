WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars lowered the boom on the visiting Rensselaer Central Lady Bombers with a straight three-set win in volleyball. KV won 25 – 21, 25 – 7 and 25 – 12 to sweep the match-up.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had 16 kills and five solo blocks. She and senior Courtney Sizemore ruled the net. Sizemore had seven kills, ten digs and two aces. Senior Kailee Webster served up five aces and also had eight digs and seven kills. Junior Mia Przybylski notched two serving aces, five digs, 23 assists and a thunderous kill that brought a gasp from the crowd.
Both freshman Lilly Toppen and senior Kailee Tuesberg both had 10 digs and junior Taylor Schultz had two kills and two solo blocks.
The win put the Kougars at 7 – 1 for the season.