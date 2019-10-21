WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars dropped exactly one game in three matches to slam their way through the Class 3A Sectional in front of a home crowd. The game, played at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, was surprisingly sparingly attended. Despite some standout stats from individual players, the girls played like a unit or as they like to say, like a family.
“This team has bonded to another level,” said Coach Omar Vazquez after the final win. “Togetherness will take you far.”
The team beat Culver Academy 3 – 0 in the final to hoist the Sectional trophy with wins of 25 – 18, 25 – 16 and 25 – 21. KV quicly dispatched Culver Academy in the first two games but had to work a little harder in game three. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a quick lead as they tried to mount a comeback but the Kats soon tied it up at seven apiece. Culver pull back ahead to 12 – 8 before KV again tied it up, this time at 13-all. From there on out, the Lady Kougars were in control.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles and senior Courtney Sizemore each had 12 kills, some of which left the Lady Eagles wondering what hit them, often literally. Broyles added two serving aces and two solo blocks while Sizemore had three aces, ten receptions and 14 digs. Senior Kailee Webster slammed home five kills despite her continued mobility issues in a leg brace. Junior Mya Przybylski notched one ace, one kill and 30 assists while fellow junior Taylor Schultz slammed home two kills and had three solo blocks.
“Winning the Sectional is just awesome,” said Broyles after the game. “I’m so grateful for this team and for our coaches. The memories we are making are so wonderful.”
The win was the second of the day for the Lady Kougars as they had first faced a tough Wheeler Lady Bearcats team in the Noon semifinal. KV dropped their only game of the Sectional tourney to Wheeler but won 3 – 1 with scores of 23 – 25, 25 – 19, 25 – 20, 25 – 20.
In this match, Broyles had 16 kills, three aces, five serves receptions and ten digs while Sizemore had 14 kills, two aces, 14 receptions and 19 digs. Webster had seven kills and one solo block, Przybylski had one kill 38 assists and nine digs, and Schultz had one ace, eight kills, three solo blocks and eight digs. Additionally, Lilly Toppen had seven serve receptions and nine digs and Kailee Tuesburg had 20 serve receptions and an equal number of digs.
The win moved the Lady Kougars to 25 – 9 on the season. KV will face New Prairie at noon on Oct. 26, in the second game of the Hanover Central Regionals. The opening game will be played at 10 a.m. and feature West Lafayette versus Griffith. The finals will be that night with a 7 p.m. start time scheduled.