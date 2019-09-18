WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team improved to 15-2 with its 3-0 win over Griffith Tuesday night at KVHS.
The Kougars won by 25-21, 25-7 and 25-12 scores against their old conference rivals.
Senior Courtney Sizemore filled the stat sheet with 14 kills, 10 serve receptions, two service aces and four solo blocks.
Fellow senior Kailee Webster added 10 digs, eight kills and four aces and sophomore Alexis Broyles had 12 kills and three aces. Taylor Schultz contributed three aces, Kailee Tuesburg had five digs and Lilly Toppen added a kill and an assist.
Junior setter Mya Przybylski had 31 assists.