VALPARAISO — The Lady Knights Volleyball team worked their way tot he semi-final game of the Morgan Township class 1A Sectional tournament only to fall at the level.
CCHS first faced the 21st Century Charter Cougars and plaowed through the competition in an easy 3 – 0 match, winning 25 – 9, 25 – 8 and 25 – 12 to advance. Also advancing in the opening round were Marquette Catholic, which beat Washington Township 3 – 1 and the host Morgan Township Cherokees who beat Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, 3 – 0. Kouts received a bye in the seven-team Sectional.
In the Semifinals held on Saturday, Oct. 19, Kouts lost to Morgan Township 3 – 1 with scores of 15 – 25, 25 – 20, 25 – 17 and 25 – 13 in the morning game. At Noon, the Lady Knights faced off against Marquette Catholic and gave it their all before falling 3 – 1. Game one ended with the Blazers outscoring CCHS 25 – 19 but with the Knights showing their competitive spirit. Unfortunately in the second game, CCHS fell flat and were outscored 25 – 12.
The CC Girls bounced back in the third, outhustling the Blazers to take game three, 25 – 22, but lost by the same margin in the final and deciding game.
Hope Zylstra ends the season with an impressive 161 kills and Josie VanderMolen ends up with 23 solo blocks. Reegen Thomas and Leanna Buiter both sit atop two categories apiece for the Lady Knights. Buiter leads the team with 205 digs and 402 receptions while Thomas has 53 serving aces and 423 assists.