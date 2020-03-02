DEMOTTE — The Covenant Christian Knights honored their three seniors at their last home game of the season. Seniors Ben Lins, Danny Bultema and Cade Walstra were celebrated as the Knights blew out West Central 82 – 30 on Thursday, Feb. 27. The three amigos have played together for years and all were integral parts of the team’s back-to-back winning of Sectionals.
Lins, son of Dennis and Lori Lins,holds the school records for most points scored in a game (51) as well as career points scored with over 1,500. On senior night, Lins added 40 points and 12 rebounds for yet another impressive double-double. He almost netted the elusive triple-double, dishing out eight assists, as well. Lins plans on attending Purdu University to major in Accounting.
Danny Bultema, son of Tom and Jodi Bultema, also notched a double-double in the final home game with 15 points and ten rebounds. He also had five assists. Bultema, who hit the Sectional-winning buzzer-beater, plans to major in Business Management but has not selected a university.
Cade Walstra, son of Robb and Kristi, returned to action in this final home game after missing several due to a broken arm. He only scored two in the game but it brought the crowd to its feet. Walstra, who holds the school single-game rebounding record, plans to attend Purdue to major in Marketing.
At CCHS 2-27-2020
West Central 07-04-10-09=30
Covenant Christian 21-21-23-17=82
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Trojans: Not Available
Knights: Peyton Fase 0-0-2-0-0; Ben Lins 17-1-5-3-40; Kaleb Aukema 1-0-1-0-2; Danny Bultema 1-3-6-4-15; Jonah Ingram 4-0-0-0-8; Isaac Alblas 0-1-2-2-5; Cade Walstra 1-0-0-0-2; Jacob Miller 4-0-0-0-8; Nick Birkett 1-0-0-0-2.