NEW CASTLE — Looking ahead past the current sports shut-down, the 2020 Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic field was announced for the games scheduled to take place on Dec. 29, and Dec. 30 at the New Castle Fieldhouse.
The event, which will be held for the 44th time for boys teams and 37th time for girls, spotlights the best in Indiana High School Basketball. Selecting from the best teams in the state, the girls’ tournament has included 18 teams that went on to win a state championship that season, including 11 class champions and seven class runner-up teams in the past 18 years alone. On the boys side, 14 participating teams have gone on to win their state championship with six more finishing as state runner-up that season.
For the girls, Mt. Vernon – Fortville will first face Norwell and Fishers will meet Evansville Memorial. A consolation game and then a championship game will follow on Tuesday, Dec. 29. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Blackford will take on Shenandoah, followed by Fort Wayne Blackhawk against Barr-Reeve. As with the girls, consolation and championship games will follow that evening.
Tickets for the historic event will be available through both participating schools and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame this fall. Including entrants in the 2020 Classic, the event has included 94 different IHSAA-member girls programs and 106 different IHSAA-member boys programs in tournament history.
Twenty-Six girls who have won major high school awards have participated in the Girls’ Classic, including each of the last 11 Miss Basketball winners (Skylar Diggins, Courtney Moses, Bria Goss, Jessica Rupright, Stephanie Mavunga, Whitney Jennings, Ali Patberg, Jackie Young, Karissa McLaughlin, Amy Dilk and Jorie Allen). Twelve young women were named McDonald’s All-Americans and 10 Girls’ Classic alums have played in the WNBA. Girl legends who have played in the Classic include Stephanie White, Katie Gearlds, Shanna Zolman, Kristen Spolyar, Lisa Shepherd, Abby Conklin, April McDivitt, Kelly Faris, Jennifer Jacoby, Jodie Whitaker, Shrya Ely and Tiffany Gooden, among others.
For the boys, 28 men who have participated in the Boys Classic, including 11 of the last 15 Mr. Basketball award winners. There have been 26 men to have played in the Classic that have been named McDonald’s All-Americans, while 19 have been NBA Draft picks.
Legends to have competed in the Boys Classic include Damon Bailey, Steve Alford, Glenn Robinson, Shawn Kemp, Greg Oden, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, Eric Montross, Sean May, Delray Brooks, Tom Coverdale, Michael Menser, Pat Graham, Troy Lewis, Woody Austin, Josh McRoberts, Gary Harris, Luke, Tyler and Cody Zeller, Trey Lyles, Kyle Guy and Romeo Langford, among others.
The event is sponsored for the fourth time by Raymond James Financial, Inc., as well Adidas, the IHSAA Champions Network, Henry Community Health and Jostens.