WOLCOTT — Less than 20 miles separate Tri-County and Frontier, but the rivals will take the long bus ride to Caston to face off in the first game of the Class A Sectional 52 tournament next week.
This will be the second meeting between the two conference schools; the Cavaliers won the previous meeting by a 52-40 final on Jan. 24 to put them on the path for a share of the Midwest Conference title.
Overall, the Cavaliers (5-17) own a 2-1 mark against the field, including wins over Frontier (3-17) and South Newton. The lone loss came against North White (11-10).
Frontier’s lone win vs. the field came against South Newton in January.
The Cavaliers are led offensively by junior Jaedan Johnson and sophomore Logan Doty, with 3-point specialist Justin Cree, a senior, the top perimeter player. Johnson is the team’s leader in assists and Doty has enjoyed a solid season playing against the other team’s big man.
Frontier relies on a trio of seniors, including shooting guard Cameron Mickle (10.9 ppg.). Six-seven Ethan Dwiggins and Coby Ingersoll are the team’s other scoring threats; Dwiggins had a season-high 20 points in his team’s loss to Rensselaer Central last week.
Should the Cavs win next Tuesday, they will face an improved Caston squad (10-10), which was 10-6 at the start of February but has dropped four straight since.
The Comets and Cavs, former Midwest Conference foes, did not face one another during the season.
In next Tuesday’s other first-round game, South Newton (3-17) will face favored Pioneer (14-7), with the winner to play North White, which is one team capable of beating the Panthers and nearly did so on Feb. 22, losing 65-62 in overtime.
The Vikings have stumbled of late, losing five of their last eight games.