WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley recognized four members of its girls’ soccer team on senior night Tuesday in a 4-3 Northwest Crossroads Conference loss to Highland.
Mya Herrema, McKenna Molden, Karmen Nowak and Carley Riffett and their parents were honored prior to the game.
The game, meanwhile, was a back-and-forth affair, with Highland taking an early 1-0 lead before Herrema punched in a tying goal. She took a pass from sophomore Taylor Schoonveld and whistled a shot into the net in the 16th minute for her team-leading ninth goal of the season.
Nowak then gave the Kougars a short-lived 2-1 lead, scoring a breakaway goal in the 21st minute for her fourth goal of the year. That lead last just one minute as Highland scored quickly to tie the game at 2-2 before halftime.
With just six minutes coming off the second-half clock, Highland bounced in a goal for a 3-2 lead before it was answered almost immediately by KV forward Kate Thomas (her fourth goal) to tie the game.
Both teams had scoring opportunities over the next 30 minutes before the Trojans found the equalizer with three minutes showing on the clock to take the lead for good.
KV goalkeeper Courtney Fox made seven saves. The Trojans had 13 shots on goal to eight for KV.
Highland’s goalie, Brianna Dewey, made 11 saves and Maegan Shaw, Hadley Rudloff, Kendra Carrubba and Hannah Wieklinski had goals.
Shaw leads Highland in scoring with 16 goals.
It was the first loss in the NCC for the Kougars, who fall to 8-4-0 overall. Highland improves to 5-4-2 and 2-2 in the NCC.
Prep Volleyball
Lady Kougars upend rival
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley tripped up Lowell for the second time this season, winning 3-1 in Northwest Crossroads Conference action.
The Kougars won by 25-22, 12-25, 25-11 and 25-23 scores to improve to 18-3 on the season and 4-2 in NCC play. Lowell falls to 10-14 and 2-4.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles filled the stat sheet with 21 kills on 48 of 50 attacks and 22 of 23 serving. She added four solo blocks.
Senior teammate Courtney Sizemore was 28 of 30 attacking with nine kills, 23 of 25 serving with two aces and had 15 digs. Taylor Schultz had three aces on 22 of 23 serving with four kills and two solo blocks. Setter Mya Przybylski was 95 of 95 setting with 37 assists and had 10 digs.
Przybylski was also 24 of 24 serving with two aces.
Ava McKim had 15 digs, Lilly Toppen had 11 receptions and Abby Grandchamp finished with two kills and a solo block.
For Lowell, Jordan Yuhasz was 30 of 34 attacking with 10 kills and Kali Manojlovich added 10 kills on 28 of 33 attacks. Addyson Taylor had 27 digs, Payton Yuhasz was 131 of 135 setting with 34 assists and added 14 digs and Emily Polak was 12 of 13 serving with two aces.