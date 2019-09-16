Hobart takes lead at KV
WHEATFIELD — Hobart jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first half and coasted to a 3-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory over Kankakee Valley Wednesday night at the new KVHS sports complex.
Ben Herz had the lone goal for the Kougars, who fall to 4-3-2 and 1-1 in the NCC. Goalkeeper Wesley Higdon had eight saves.
KV Volleyball picks up 13th win
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team went the distance to pick up its 13th win of the season against Northwest Crossroads Conference host Highland Tuesday night.
The Kougars (13-2, 3-1 in the NCC) needed a fourth-game victory to force a fifth-set tiebreaker. They trailed 25-15, 21-25, 15-25 before pulling out a 25-22 win in the fourth game.
KV then dominated the fifth game, winning 15-7 to pick up the victory.
Senior Kailee Webster and sophomore Alexis Broyles had 13 kills apiece for the winners. Webster also had three service aces and Broyles added two.
Senior Courtney Sizemore had seven kills, 18 digs and 25 serve receptions; classmate Kailee Tuesburg added 16 digs and 17 receptions; and freshman Lilly Toppen had 14 digs and two aces.
Taylor Schultz had four digs and a solo block and junior setter Mya Przybylski added 30 assists, three service aces and 14 digs.
Boys' tennis opens conference with 5-0 win
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team opened the Northwest Crossroads Conference portion of its schedule with a 5-0 win over host Andrean on Tuesday night.
With new faces in new places, the Kougars still played great tennis, said coach Steve Ganzeveld.
Nolan McKim picked up his first win at No. 1 singles, taking down Andrean’s Alex Keilbasa by 7-5, 4-6 and 10-8 scores in a thrilling finish.
Former No. 1 player Cole Brzezinski won at No. 2 singles by 6-0 and 6-2 scores, with Colton Pribyl winning 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Conner Biernat and Tyler Martin won 6-0, 6-1 and the No. 2 team of Jeb Boissy and Braden Misch were 6-1, 6-0 winners.
Misch was moved from the junior varsity team into the No. 2 doubles spot.
The win gives KV a 6-1 record overall.