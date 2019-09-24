Lady Kougars’ volleyball takes on NN
MOROCCO — North Newton stayed competitive for most of the match, but Kankakee Valley was too strong in picking up a 3-0 win in prep volleyball on Monday night.
The Kougars (17-3) won by 25-15, 25-9 and 26-24 scores. The loss drops the Spartans to 11-12 on the season.
Sophomore Alexis Broyles had 17 kills and two aces for the Kougars. Senior Courtney Sizemore had seven kills, 12 digs and 12 aces and Lilly Toppen, a freshman, had six divs.
Ava McKim had six digs, Taylor Schultz added five kills and an ace and Mya Przybylski had 30 assists and three aces.
For the Spartans, Hannah Hiscox had four kills and two blocks. Jamie Will added two kills on 18 of 20 attacks with an ace on 7 of 8 serving. She also had two blocks.
Ashley Churchill had five assists on 31 of 33 sets and added two service aces and Jenna McCann had a team-high 13 digs.
Crown Point no match for Kougar tennis team
CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team suffered just its second loss of the season Monday night at Crown Point, losing 4-1.
The Kougars (10-2) got a win at No. 3 singles where Colton Pribyl defeated Crown Point’s Brenden Herr, 7-6 (7-1 tiebreak) and 6-1.
Cole Brzezinski lost at No. 1 singles in straight sets as did No. 2 player Jake Boissy.
Doubles partners Nolan McKim and Tyler Martin and Conner Biernat and Jeb Boissy also lost in straight sets to the Bulldogs.
The Kougars own a 10-2 mark with only a handful of matches left to play.
The junior varsity squad split 12 matches with Crown Point. Winning for the Kougars were Braden Misch (winning 2 of 3 matches, Tom Evans (winning 2 of 3), Santino Arambula and Hayden Dase. The JV squad owns an 8-1-1 mark.
Last Thursday, the Kougars blanked Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland by a 5-0 final.
KV lost just nine games in sweeping the three singles matches. Brzezinski won 6-2 and 6-1, Boissy beat his foe by 6-4 and 6-0 scores and Pribyl was a 6-0, 6-2 winner.
In doubles, McKim and Martin combined for a 1-6, 6-1 and 6-2 victory, with the No. 2 team of Jeb Boissy and Biernat winning 6-3 and 6-4.
The Kougars improve to 3-0 in league play.
In JV action, Misch, Evans, Pisarski, Dase and Arambula all won singles matches.
KV Boys take victory over CCHS Knights
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team kept Covenant Christian’s all-time leading scorer Ben Lins out of the net to pave the way for a 4-0 victory over the Knights Monday night on the Kougars’ new turf field.
Joel Gomez was the player to watch on this night, scoring all four of his team’s goals. He opened the game’s scoring by weaving his way around six defenders to score a goal at the 24:01 mark of the first half.
He added another goal at the 4:17 mark of the half, firing a low shot that skipped by Covenant’s goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.
The Kougars (7-3-2) didn’t score again until the 17:22 mark of the second half when Gomez connected on his third goal. Teammate Julian Colon assisted on Gomez’s final goal with 9:11 left in the game.
Goalkeeper Wesley Higdon secured the shutout with 13 saves. He was assisted by a strong defensive effort, with Colon the guiding force.
In the junior varsity match, the Kougars got goals from Nathan Durflinger, Will Sampson and Hayden Myers in a 3-0 shutout.
From Saturday
Lady Kougars dominate Senators
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley scored three goals in the first half in cruising to a 4-0 victory over visiting Washington Township in girls’ soccer on Saturday.
Itzel Ruvalcaba opened the scoring with a free kick that bounced inside the crossbar for a 1-0 lead. Alex Josifoska took a pass from Ruvalcaba to punch in the game’s second goal and Madison Ward scored on a rebound to give her team a 3-0 lead.
In the second half, Taylor Schoonveld nailed a low line drive shot past the goalkeeper to cap the scoring early in the second period.
KV owns an 8-3 mark. Washington Township drops to 1-7.