RENSSELAER — As many as five teams will likely challenge for a Class 2A Sectional 37 title at Winamac next week.
Rensselaer Central was certainly put in a good position to do so after Sunday’s draw was announced. The Bombers (10-10) will face North Newton (3-17) in a Tuesday night match-up, with Delphi awaiting the winner in one of two semifinal games next Friday.
The Bombers beat both North Newton and Delphi during the regular season. In fact, RCHS owns two wins over the Oracles. They are 3-1 against the field, with the one loss coming Feb. 21 against Lewis Cass in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game.
The Cass Kings (13-7) will open sectional action against tournament host Winamac (7-14) in Tuesday’s first game, with the winner of that game set to play Rochester (10-9), which is one of the many co-favorites to win the tournament.
Lewis Cass owns wins over Rochester, Winamac and RCHS and is viewed as perhaps the tournament’s best hope for a sectional title.