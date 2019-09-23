MOROCCO — After a heartbreaking loss the week before, the North Newton Spartans came out with a point to prove against Midwest Conference foe West Central Sept. 20.
The Spartans scored touchdowns on all seven of its possessions to cruise to a 55-8 win. In the first half, North Newton scored 42 points in and allowed just one first down on defense as the Homecoming celebration started early.
“We wanted to come in here with a little bit of an attitude, we were all upset on how last week turned out,” said North Newton coach Scott Rouch. “We wanted to be physical and get after them right from the start and I think we did that.”
North Newton’s attitude and swagger took effect from the start as the Spartans needed just four plays to score the first touchdown of the game, a 20-yard touchdown run by senior Colin Wagner. Elijah Duranleau booted the PAT and the Spartans were up 7-0 just 70 seconds into the game.
North Newton struck again at the 6-minute mark of the first quarter when Austin Goddard connected with Vince Taylor for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Duranleau was good again on the PAT and the Spartans were up 14-0.
West Central, on a 22-yard run by quarterback Cameron Neeley, would pick up its lone first down of the first half, but that drive ended just three plays later when North Newton’s Dylan Taylor picked off a pass from Neeley.
That turnover set up North Newton’s next score a 3-yard touchdown run by Wagner followed by Goddard running in the 2-point conversion for a 22-0 lead with 2:35 to play in the first quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Vince Taylor found the end zone on a 15-yard run as North Newton’s lead grew to 29-0 following the Duranleau kick.
Wagner scored his third rushing touchdown of the game at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter, this time from 1-yard out. Duranleau converted another PAT and the Spartans were cruising up 36-0.
Wagner added to this touchdown total late in the first half with an 18-yard scoring run, but the PAT was unsuccessful and the Spartans would go to the break up 42-0.
With a running clock going for the second half, the Spartans would add two more scores — a 10-yard touchdown run by Goddard, and a 13-yard touchdown run by Cade Ehlinger.
West Central’s lone score came in the fourth quarter when Coty Marlatt ran in the touchdown from 19 yards out.
The North Newton offense racked up 385 yards rushing and 92 yards passing in the blow out win.
Wagner finished with 195 yards on the ground with the four scores on 22 carries. Goddard added 83 yards rushing with a score to go along with completing 9 of 10 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Ehlinger added 68 yards on the ground on six attempts with a touchdown, while Vince Taylor had three rushes for 38 yards and a score.
Vince Taylor also caught four passes for 38 yards and a touchdown, while Dylan Taylor had three catches for 42 yards.
The balanced offensive attack was exactly what coach Rouch was looking for.
“Teams are going to key a lot on Colin, so we have to be more balanced and we are working on that,” said Rouch. “There will come a time when we are going to have to be more versatile on offense, and the passing attack was a part of our game plan tonight.”
With the win, North Newton improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Midwest Conference. The Spartans will travel to take on Frontier (4-1, 2-0) Friday night.
“Every conference game is a championship game to us,” added Rouch. “I believe whoever wins this title won’t lose a conference game. Next week will be another one, we have to go to Frontier and we have to keep winning.”