WHEATFIELD — Neither Kankakee Valley nor South Bend Washington’s offenses could gain traction on the Kougars’ turf field Friday night.
The teams combined for 16 plays that netted negative yardage and struggled to reach the other team’s red zone at Fred Jones Field.
But the Panthers took advantage of a short field late in the fourth quarter, piecing together an eight-play, 45-yard drive for the eventual winning points in a 14-7 victory.
Taron Bradshaw’s 2-yard dive into the end zone with 5:43 left in the game produced a 12-7 lead for the Panthers. Quarterback Cam’ron Turner added a two-point conversion run just seconds later to make the score 14-7.
“I’m not sure where that drive came from because we were running the same stuff that were just getting destroyed,” Panthers coach Todd Stammich said. “I don’t know if our kids dug deep or they were having some fatigue or injures … I don’t know. Our kids just executed. It was beautiful.”
Trailing 7-0 at halftime, South Bend Washington scored 14 unanswered points in the second half, including Turner’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Devon Briggs that cut KV’s lead to 7-6. The Panthers missed the extra point with 3:51 showing in the third quarter.
“They’re very athletic, they’re fast and run all kinds of misdirection stuff,” KV coach James Broyles said of South Bend. “But you know, what? We played really well defensively. You don’t put points on the board, you’re not going to win.”
The game was void of big plays, though KV quarterback Eli Carden did hit receiver Reece Williams on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 left in the first half for the game’s first score. That was KV’s longest play from scrimmage, however.
Carden finished 5 of 13 passing for 81 yards and a score. He was picked off by Turner early in the second half, with the play coming after a poor snap by KV’s center led to minus-15 yards to force the Kougars into a throwing situation.
KVHS senior running back Nathan Swafford, who rushed for 241 yards in a win over Wheeler last week, had 24 carries for 99 yards Friday. Poor snaps and botched plays led to several negative yardage plays for the Kougars, who were out of sync in their first game on the new turf.
South Bend Washington also blocked a punt.
Still, the Kougars had a shot at tying the game with 55 seconds left thanks to the defense. With South Bend Washington looking to milk the game’s final minute, KV’s defense barreled into South Bend’s backfield, forcing a fumble that linebacker Aiden Sneed scooped up.
The Kougars took over at South Bend’s 20-yard line and sandwiched a pair of 3-yard runs from Swafford around a 14-yard run by Carden to the Panthers’ 6-yard line with 16 seconds remaining.
But Carden was sacked for a nine-yard loss on second-and-goal and the clock ticked down to zero as KV hustled to get to the line of scrimmage.
“We didn’t execute,” Broyles said. “It was everything in general with our offense. Bu when you don’t execute, things like that happen.”
Bradshaw led the Panthers’ ground game with 65 yards on 22 carries.
Defensively, Ryan Tinnel had a pair of interceptions for the Kougars, who will hold homecoming this week when North Newton visits.
The Panthers reached the red zone just twice in the game.
“I don’t know if it was our bad offense or KV’s excellent defense,” Stammich said. “They were so physical. They looked physical on film, don’t get me wrong. But they looked even more physical in person. We talked all week that whoever was going to be more physical was going to be the winner, so we amped it up this week. But I’m not sure we were ready for KV in terms of how physical they were.”