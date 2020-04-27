MOROCCO — Beginning May 1, all property-specific fishing regulations will be lifted on J.C. Murphey Lake at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Newton County in anticipation of upcoming renovations on the lake in 2022.
Until further notice, starting May 1, bag and size limits will be the same as the statewide limits for other Indiana water bodies. These include:
Bluegill – no bag limit; no size limit
Redear sunfish – bag limit of 25; no size limit
Crappie – bag limit of 25; no size limit
Largemouth bass – bag limit of 5; minimum size of 14 inches
Channel catfish – bag limit of 10, only 1 may be over 28 inches
Northern pike – bag limit of 3, minimum size of 24 inches, and only 1 may be over 30 inches
The lake requires periodic renovations to maintain habitat for the maximum number of species and recreational opportunities. The renovation will not only encourage habitat for rare and endangered species, but also will improve opportunities for waterfowl hunters, anglers, trappers and wildlife viewers.
The drawdown at J.C. Murphey Lake is scheduled to begin in early spring of 2022. Recreational opportunities will be affected while the lake is dewatered and maintenance is performed. Lake renovations are expected to take until fall of 2023 to complete.
