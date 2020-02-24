INDIANAPOLIS — KV freshman Cole Solomey finished the grueling 2-day State Wrestling Competition by finishing seventh statewide. Solomey, who went into the State Finals with a 39 – 6 record, showed his moxie on Friday night when he won a 7 – 0 Decision over Angola senior Jett Boots.
Solomey fell in his second match to Zeke Seltzer of Indianapolis Cathedral, a senior with a 43 – 0 record. Seltzer was the eventual winner in the 120-pound class, going undefeated through the State Tournament. Solomey dropped an 8 – 3 Decision to Seltzer.
Solomey fell into the consolation bracket and lost to Evansville Mater Dei junior Alec Freeman in a 4 – 2 Decision but triumphed over Churubusco senior Dominic Heath, winning in a Technical Fall. That win gave Solomey seventh overall in the entire state, a feat made even more impressive with his being just a freshman.