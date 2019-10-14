CEDAR LAKE — In a surprising turn of events, the Lady Kougars Soccer team fell to Lowell in the opening round of the Hanover Central 2A Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Both teams came into the match with near identical records but the Red Devils had an ax to grind as KV had beaten Lowell 2 – 0 at home just weeks ago during the regular season.
Both teams had several opportunities to score throughout the first half but just simply could not net the ball. Both Lowell and KV came close several times with the Lady Red Devils actually grazing the uprights twice, only to have the ball slide by.
In the second half at the 37:59 mark, Lowell’s Audrey Banek hit the net to score the only goal for the game, Play was fast and furious for the remainder of the half but despite the best efforts of Mya Herrema and Karmen Nowak, the Lady Kougars could not tie it up, much less win it.
Lowell would fall to West Lafayette in one semi-final, 3 – 2, and Benton Central would triumph 3 – 0 over Twin Lakes in the other. West Lafayette would eventually win the Sectional title, 2 – 0.
The game became the last hurrah for KV’s four seniors. They are Mya Herrema, McKenna Molden, Karmen Nowak and Carley Riffett. The four players were feted at the last home game of the regular season.
Mya Heerema is the daughter of Derek and Lara Herrema of Rensselaer. She has participated in Soccer for four years, Sports Media Club for three years, Basketball for two years and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for one year. Herrema plans to attend college but her major is undecided.
McKenna Molden is the daughter of Scott and Angie Molden of DeMotte. She has participated in Soccer for four years, Grace Fellowship Youth Group for five years, Sunshine Club for two years and United as One for one year. Molden is hoping to attend IUN and become an Ultrasound Tech.
Karmen Nowak is the daughter of Tim and Tricia Nowak of DeMotte. She has participated in Soccer, Basketball, RKO Club, and JAPAB Club for four years and SADD Club for two years. Nowak plans to attend IU Bloomington to major in Nursing. She would like to be a travel or flight nurse after college.
Carley Riffett is the daughter of Mike and Christine Krizmanich of Wheatfield. She has participated in Soccer, RKO Club, and JAPAB Club for four years, Softball for three years, Sunshine Club and United as One for two years, and FCA for one year. She was the 2019 Homecoming Queen. She plans to attend college, majoring in Athletic Training or Physical therapy.