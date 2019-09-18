MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team remained unbeaten in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with its 1-0 double-overtime win over host Andrean Tuesday.
The teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation and the first 10-minute overtime period. In the second overtime, Julianna Barlog took a quick free kick outside the box on Andrean’s side of the field with under a minute left.
The ball bounced around before Kate Thomas sent a shot from the right side and into the net with 2.9 seconds left in the extra period.
The Kougars (7-2, 2-0 in the NCC) had a strong defensive effort, with goalkeeper Courtney Fox making 10 saves. She played both halves of regulation and both overtimes.
The 59ers fall to 4-4-2 on the season and 1-2 in the NCC.