WHEATFIELD — The boys of Kankakee Valley Soccer knocked down two shutouts for wins, defeating Hebron, 4 – 0, and Andrean, 3 – 0 with both games coming at home.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Kougars played host to the Hebron Hawks and used balanced scoring to notch their first shutout of the week. Four separate Kougars scored with two goals coming in both halves. Netting the ball were senior Edwardo Anguiano, junior Julian Colon and sophomores Ben Herz and Cole Watson. Junior Ty Niewoehner assisted on two of those goals and Keeper Wes Higdon needed just three saves on the day.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18. the visiting Andrean team fought hard but could not stop the relentless Kougars on their home turf. Both teams had trouble early on getting their game going but at the 11:14 mark, sophomore Joel Gomez fed Anguiano for KV’s first goal of the game. That goal seemed to break the ice and, at the same time, further inspire the Kougar defenders. With 7:17 left in the first half, Herz would hit the net to put the home team up 2 – 0.
After the break, KV seemed to played a little more cautiously but continued to pressure Andrean. The Kougars would add a third goal with just 2:26 left in the game when sophomore Joel Gomez put it in. Higdon had 11 saves in the game.
The win moved the Kougars to 6 – 3 – 2 overall and 2 – 1 in the NCC.