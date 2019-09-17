DEMOTTE — Ben Lins and the Covenant Christian Knights Boys’ Soccer team again won their own Covenant Invitational beating Kankakee Trinity and Heritage Christian to do so on Saturday, Sept. 14. This is the fourth time in a row that the Knights have accomplished this feat.
In the final, the game was stuck at 2 – 1 before the Knights kicked it into gear and pulled away in the first five minutes of the second half. The final would be 6 - 2.
Senior Lins scored five times in the effort. Lins continued moving towards securing the all-time Covenant Christian scoring record, having already secured the record for their IHSAA-sanctioned games. Junior Isaac Alblas had the only other goal for the Knights. Junior Kaleb Aukema had four saves for CCHS.
To reach the final, the Knights demolished Kankakee Trinity Academy 7 – 0. Lins had three goals in this game and Jonah Ingram, Branton Tolkamp and Alblas each had one.
On Tuesday, Sept 10, the Knights played host to regional soccer powerhouse Boone Grove and fell 4 – 1. Lins scored the only goal for the Knights.