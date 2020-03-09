KOUTS — An abysmal third quarter doomed Covenant Christian in the opening game of the 1A Sectional tournament at Kouts, played on Wednesday . The Senators used a 22 – 2 run to overcome a halftime deficit to the Knights. After the break, the Senators came out with a full-court press that stopped CCHS cold and forced nine turnovers.
The game opened with the teams trading treys. The Knights started to control the pace of the game with Ben Lins scoring nearly at will with added support from Danny Bultema, Isaac Alblas and even new-found starter Jacob Miller.
Despite several runs by the Senators, they could not get any closer than three and finished the first half down 29 – 22. But oh that third quarter. 6’8” senior Austin Darnell had scored just two points in the first half but he hit nine in the third quarter and 12 in the final frame, scoring mostly on put-backs. Junior James Hernandez, who had done most of the scoring for the Senators in the first half, added 14 more and Tyler Hachey added eight.
The game was literally a tale of two halves. The only bright spot for the multitude of Knights’ fans was near the end of the game when CCHS Coach John Heerema put senior Cade Walstra in to play one last time with Lins and Bultema. Washington Township Coach Scott Bowersock and his team, in a show of class, allowed Walstra, playing with a steel plate and ten screws supporting his broken wrist, to receive the ball and score the final basket of the game. For all three Knights seniors, it was a bittersweet opportunity to all be on the floor together one last time. With the game out of reach, Heerema pulled the starters and put in the bench as WT did the same.
James Henandez was the top scorer of the game, hitting 26 points with Darnell right behind with 23. For the Knights, Lins had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Bultema had 10 points and five rebounds.
“We continued to battle and tried to stage a come back in the 4th quarter but couldn't get over the big run Washington Township went on during the third,” said Heerema. The three seniors closed out not only our season tonight, but also amazing, accomplished basketball careers. Senior Captains Danny Bultema, Ben Lins, and Cade Walstra will always be remembered and highly regarded in Covenant Christian's basketball history. It was truly an honor to not only coach these young men but a privilege to watch them grow in their Christian faith.”
In the other game of the night, Morgan Township eclipsed Hammond Academy 80 – 41. In the Semi-Finals held on Friday Knight, Kouts defeated Washington Township 59 – 48 and 21st Century of Gary pounded Morgan Township 85 – 45. For the Sectional championship, 21st Century won over Kouts 84 – 68.
21st Century will head to the Triton Regional where they are scheduled to take on Elkhart Christian in Game 1 and Caston will meet up with Argos in Game 2.
1A Sectional 49 at Kouts
Covenant Christian 16 – 13 – 02 – 19 = 50
Washington Township 11 – 11 – 22 – 20 = 64
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Knights: Peyton Fase 2-0-1-0-4; Ben Lins 5-4-1-0-22; Kaleb Aukema 0-0-0-0-0; Danny Bultema 5-0-1-0-10; Jonah Ingram 2-0-0-0-4; Isaac Alblas 2-0-0-0-4; Cade Walstra 1-0-0-0-2; Jacob Miller 2-0-1-0-4; Nick Birkett 0-0-0-0-0; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Devin Hoffman 0-0-0-0-0; Rhett Laud 0-0-0-0-0.
Senators: Tyler Hachey 4-1-2-2-13; Steven Hernandez 0-0-0-0-0; Charlez Brown 0-0-0-0-0; James Hernandez 8-1-8-7-26; Austin Darnell 9-1-4-2-23; Drake Joiner 0-0-0-0-0; Andrew Brinkley 1-0-0-0-2; Tommy Landry 0-0-0-0-0; Nicholas Sears 0-0-0-0-0; Rece Goetz 0-0-0-0-0; Michael Brickner 0-0-0-0-0.