WHEATFIELD — KV senior Alexandra Saxon became the second member of the 2019 Kankakee Valley Girls Golf team to sign to continue her golf career in college. In front of family, friends and her coaches, both past and present, she formally signed her letter of intent on Friday, Dec. 6, in the KV Athletic Director’s Office.
This fall, Saxon will hit the links for Indiana University Northwest under the tutelage of Coach Grayce Roach who will also be in her first season at IUN. Roach is a graduate of Hobart High School and IUN.
“I am real excited to add Alex to our team next fall,” said Roach. "She is a great competitor as well as a fantastic student. She is a perfect fit for our golf program."
Saxon follows Halle Gutwein who signed with the University of Southern Indiana. Both were teammates on the 13 – 1 Lady Kougars’ 2019 team.
“IUN offered me the opportunity to play golf and pursue my degree in Radiography,” said Saxon, when asked why she chose to become a Redhawk.