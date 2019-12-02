DEMOTTE — The turnout for the fourth annual Reason for the Season 5k Run on Saturday, Nov. 30, was a healthy 137 runners and walkers who paid their fee and supported the event for a very good reason despite the less than pleasant weather. All proceeds were designated to benefit the American Reformed Church’s Backpack Ministry, which provides the food needs of hungry children when other resources aren’t available, especially on weekends. Qualified students are selected by teachers and administrators and sent home every Friday with a backpack full of nutritious, kid-friendly food.
The program currently provides food for a fixed number of students within the Kankakee Valley School Corporation each weekend and that number has continued to increase each year. All food comes from the Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette. Volunteers meet weekly to prepare the backpacks, which are then delivered to the school on Friday.
The participants took off at 8:30 a.m. for a 5k (3.12 miles) that started and ended at the American Reformed Church. The course left the church lot winding through the nearby subdivision before heading north across the railroad tracks and up Begonia before heading into Spencer Park. The runners circled the park and fountain before the course returned to church backtracking along the original path.
The 5k Run overall male winners were: 19-year-old Cameron Sheehy in first in 17:14.2; 15-year-old Justin Hoffman in second in 17:54.7; and, 17-year-old Micah Adams, in third in 18:05.4. All are current or former members of the Kankakee Valley High School Cross Country team and led from start to finish. Bubbling under in fourth was 15-year-old Adam Collard in at 18:25.3 and Derek Vander Molen, 30, in fifth overall in 18:32.7.
For the ladies, the top three were: winner Emma Bell, 14, in 20:02.6 (ninth overall); Grace DeBoer, 18 in second in 20:12.4 (10 overall); and in third, Allison Rockley, 23, in 21:05.1. Just off the podium for overall honors were Addison Johnson, 12, in 21:59.0 and 17-year-old Halle Frieden in fifth in 22:44.0.
There were five runners aged seven-years-old. Nine-year-old Luke Schepel finished the fastest in the youngest age group of 10 & under with a time of 25:53.3. The oldest runners were 73-year-old Linda Perry (35:5192) and 75-year-old Clarence Melion (38.59.3) and 75-year-old David Hinshaw (49:41.4).
For the 5k Walk, the top finishers were: Connie Hoffman, 53, finishing first in 35:37.9; Tammy Hugar, 46, in second in 40:36.2; Mallory Hanewich, 34, in third at 41:30.6; Ellen Lapota, 60. forth in 41:52.9; and, Beth Veldman, 19, in fifth at 41:32.5.
For a complete list of results, go to http://www.thtiming.com/images/2019_season_overall.pdf
A fun run for the youngsters was held immediately after the official race.