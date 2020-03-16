WHEATFIELD — KV junior kicker Markus Ritchie has received an invitation to the National Top Prospects Camp for America’s best kickers. The camp will be held July 11 and 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. The invitation is based upon Ritchie’s performance at a previous camp, as well as his output on the field.
Ritchie, 6’ and 160 pounds, provided Kankakee Valley with quality appearances this season and was someone Coach Jame Broyles could depend on, whether that be kicking, receiving or as a defensive back.
The camp is called the Ray Guy Top Prospect Camp for America’s Best Kickers, Punters and Long Snappers and attendance is by invitation only. The camp is for serious student-athletes seeking collegiate opportunities and is primarily for high school juniors and seniors.
Previous Ray Guy Top Prospects who made it to the NFL include: kickers Graham Gano — Carolina Panthers, Connor Barth — Chicago Bears, Randy Bullock — Cincinnati Bengals, Blair Walsh — Seattle Seahawks, Chandler Cantanzaro — New York Jets, Brandon McManus — Denver Broncos, Harrison Butker — Kansas City Chiefs; Punters Trevor Daniel — Houston Texans, Kevin Huber — Cincinnati Bengals, Jeff Locke — Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Berry — Pittsburgh Steelers, Drew Butler — Arizona Cardinals, Donnie Jones — Philadelphia Eagles, Kasey Redfern — Detroit Lions and Bradley Pinion — San Francisco 49ers; and, Long Snappers Carson Tinker — Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Overton — Indianapolis Colts, Kevin McDermott — Minnesota Vikings and Justin Drescher — New Orleans Saints.
Ray Guy played for 14 seasons and was the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He averaged 43.4 yards per punt and only had three punts out of 1,049 blocked. He was an All-Pro six times, played in seven Pro-Bowls and three Super Bowls and was elected to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame in 2014.