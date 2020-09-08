WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central had a historic win at Kankakee Valley Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Bombers’ 2-1 victory was the first over a KV squad in program history. RCHS (2-2-0) trailed 1-0 early in the second period before scoring two unanswered goals in the game’s final 23 minutes.
After a scoreless half, KV struck first when Audrey Campbell, a freshman, beat a pair of defenders to slip a shot past junior goalkeeper Abby Ahler.
But a freshman had an answer on the other end, with Libby Dixon collecting a loose ball and sending a shot into the left corner of the net to knot the score at 1-1.
Four minutes later, junior Ariel Manns scored on a free kick from just outside the box, curving the ball into the back of the net and past the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands.
The Bombers kept possession of the ball throughout most of the second half, wearing down a KV squad that was playing without several starters.
“I’m proud of the way the JV players filled in and played their hearts out,” said KV coach Mica Serdar. “They just ran out of gas and collapsed in the last 17 minutes while being ahrad 1-0. We are looking forward to the players returning this coming Tuesday, and I think the experience the young players had these last couple of matches will benefit the kids going forward.”
KV (3-2-0) hosted Hobart Tuesday and will travel to Boone Grove on Thursday.
Ahler had 14 saves for the Bombers, who face Rossville Thursday night.
In the junior varsity match, both teams played to a 0-0 tie. RCHS freshman goalkeeper Katie Cotner had six saves to preserve the shutout.
From Thursday
Lady Knights drop first game
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian suffered its first loss of the season last week, with Faith Christian picking up a 2-0 victory on Thursday.
The Knights fall to 5-1-1 on the season. It was the first time Covenant was held scoreless this season; the Knights scored 32 goals in the previous five games.
“Faith Christian was a fast, aggressive team with a good game plan that started with having at least two players consistently trailing Covenant’s Skylar Bos,” said Knights coach James Blom.
Blom praised his team’s defense, which consistently turned back Faith Christian’s offensive attacks. Freshman goalkeeper Addie VanderMeer had her best game of the season, he added, collecting 10 saves and controlling the goalie box.
Even with Faith putting much of its attention on Bos, the Knights managed to get good goal-scoring opportunities in both halves, Blom said.
Sydney Argo had 12 saves for Faith, now 4-1-1.
Prep Cross Country
KV, Bombers compete at Lafayette
LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley had its best girls’ runners finish among the top 10 at the prestigious Lafayette Harrison Invitational on Saturday morning.
The meet was held at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater in Lafayette.
Junior Amzie Maienbrook finished in the top five for RCHS, placing fifth in 19 minutes, 52 seconds, her fastest time of the season so far.
KV freshman Emma Bell, meanwhile, also ran a PR, placing eighth overall in 20:15. A total of 107 runners competed in the small school division race.
Joining Maienbrook in scoring for the Bombers, who finished fifth in the team race, were freshman Ava Barten, 20th overall in 21:54; sophomore Solcy Sanchez, 34th in 22:37; sophomore Rheannon Pinkerman, 45th in 23:14; and sophomore Baylie Wuethrich, 47th in 23:20.
Also competing for the Bombers were Emma Rentschler (56th), Audrey Davisson (60th), Riley Rentschler (62nd), Hannah Warne (65th) and Anna Black (91st).
Wheeler won the girls’ race with 39 points, followed by New Prairie (100), Faith Christian (120), Benton Central (130) and Rensselaer Central (151).
Scoring with Bell for the Kougars were senior Halle Frieden, 29th in 22:18; freshman Audrey Campbell (43rd in 23:08); sophomore Emily Wilson (44th in 23:13); and Liv Sheehy (77th in 25:11).
Campbell ran the race then pulled on her soccer jersey to compete against Rensselaer Central at KVHS Saturday afternoon. She scored the Kougars’ lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Bombers.
Other competitors for KV included Jade McDonald (97th), Joselyn Staples (100th) and Juliet Starr (101st).
Rensselaer’s boys’ CC team finished eighth among the 16-team field, with Western scoring 42 points for the team trophy.
Hanover Central was second, followed by New Prairie, Rossville and Covenant Christian of Indianapolis.
KV’s boys’ team finished 10th overall.
Medaling for the Bombers was sophomore Tristan Wuethrich, who scored a 10th-place finish in 17:27. He was followed through the chute by freshman Tom Van Hoose (45th in 19:08), junior Conner Parker (56th in 19:26), senior Will Messman (70th in 20:16) and senior Deric Duncan (71st in 20:25).
Eli Dobson (83rd), Nolan Potts (87th), Cade Rivera (102nd), Alex Nagel (106th) and Eric Baugh (116th) also competed for Bombers coach Sid Dobson’s squad.
KV’s top finisher was freshman Ethan Ehrhardt, who placed 16th in 17:56 to earn a medal. The race featured 124 competitors.
Joining Ehrhardt in the scoring column for KVHS were Luke Bristol (18:52), Adam Collard (19:21), Xavier De La Paz Marino (20:26) and Alden Cates (20:56).
Caden Adams (21:06), Brock Maple (21:20), Thomas Bolde (23:04) and Ethan Kelly (26:27) also competed.
Prep Volleyball
Kougars go 3-0 to win invite
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team finished 3-0 to win its own invitational title Saturday in the Kougar Den.
The Lady Kougars (7-3) lost just one set all day, beating Merrillville, 2-0, in the championship contest.
KVHS opened the tournament with a 25-12, 25-9 win over Griffith (3-2), getting 17 kills from junior Alexis Broyles. Taylor Schultz added five kills with a solo block and a service ace. Broyles had an ace and nine digs.
Elisa Carli had two service aces and 20 assists, Ava McKim added seven digs and seven serve receptions, Morgan Smith had 10 digs and Lilly Toppen had seven serve receptions.
The Kougars took down Winamac, 2-1, in the second match of the tournament. They won by 24-26, 25-9 and 25-5 scores.
The Warriors fall to 2-7 with the loss.
Broyles had 17 kills to lead both teams and added 12 digs, a solo block and an ace. Schultz had seven kills and six digs with an ace, Abby Grandchamp had six kills and Carli had 32 assists to go with a kill and an ace.
Toppen had 10 serve receptions, McKim had a team-high 14 digs and Marissa Howard added 12 digs.
In the day’s finale, KVHS edged the Pirates (5-5), 25-18 and 25.23, for the team trophy.
Carli had 18 digs, four aces, four assists and a kill. Broyles had five kills, seven digs, three solo blocks and seven serve receptions and Toppen added five assists and seven digs. Smith also had seven digs and Grandchamp had two kills and a solo block.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars blanked by Morgan Twp.
MALDEN — Kankakee Valley suffered its first road loss and was held scoreless for the first time this season with its 3-0 defeat at Morgan Township.
It was a day when not many bounces went the Kougars’ way, said coach Jovan Jeftich.
KV found itself down midway through the first half when the Cherokees (5-3) scored off a cross that found the back of the net from close range. KV had chances to tie the match before halftime, but was unable to connect for a goal.
In the second half, Morgan Township scored when a goal rebounded off a KV player on a corner kick for a 2-0 lead. The Cherokees would add another goal late after the Kougars pressed to get within one of the lead.
The Kougars were without senior goalkeeper Hayden Myers, who suffered a head injury in practice last week. Junior Michael Van Wijk played in his first game of the season and finished with seven saves.
KV returns to action Wednesday night when it travels to Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart.