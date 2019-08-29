Last Thursday, South Newton took down the Knights behind a 25-16, 25-20 and 25-21 final.
Leah Schriner was 25 of 27 attacking with 11 kills and added eight digs. She was also 20 of 20 setting with 10 assists. Samantha Warren was 13 of 13 attacking with five kills to go with three solo blocks and Lizzie Glassburn was 29 of 31 setting with 12 assists and 11 of 15 serving with four aces.
Lexi Cripe was 16 of 19 serving with four aces, Lina Small added four blocks, including three solos, and Abbey Carroll had 10 digs.
For the Knights, Zylstra had five kills on 13 of 15 attacks and Buiter added five kills and eight digs. VanderMolen had three service aces and Thomas was 11 of 12 serving with an ace, had five digs and finished 42 of 42 serving with 11 assists.