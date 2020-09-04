HOBART — Kankakee Valley evened its mark at 1-1 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 3-0 win over host Hobart in volleyball action Tuesday night.
The Kougars (4-2 overall) outlasted the Brickies by a 26-24 final in game one. It was another close contest in game two (25-22), before KV wore down Hobart (3-5, 0-2) in game three in a 25-12 final.
Junior Alexis Broyles had 11 kills to lead the Kougars, who got 10 kills from senior Taylor Schultz. Broyles added two service aces, three digs and a block assist.
Schultz had two aces, two solo blocks and six serve receptions.
Senior Elisa Carly had 34 assists at the setter’s spot with 10 digs, two kills and two aces. Sophomore Abby Grandchamp had five kills, sophomore Ava McKim had nine digs and 13 serve receptions, junior Marissa Howard added eight digs and sophomore Lilly Toppen had 10 serve receptions and two kills.