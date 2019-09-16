WHEATFIELD — On Monday, Sept. 9, four teams of non-fall-sport young ladies engaged in flag football as a healthy crowd of fans cheered them on. The event is often better attended than some of the interschool sports events.
As in the past few years, the freshman class faced the sophomores in the opening game, with the main event, featuring the juniors versus the seniors, starting 15 minutes after the preliminary with both games taking place on Fred Jones Field.
In the opener, the sophomores blew out what had been a close game, finishing it 32 – 18. Julia Lao scored first for the sophomores and a two-point conversion put them up 8 – 0. The freshmen scored to answer on a run by Laynie Capellari but their two-point conversion was thwarted, putting the game at 8 – 6 in the sophomore’s favor early on.
Freshman Colby Sizemore quickly scored again to go up 12 – 8 but the tenth-graders would add a second score immediately after Carissa Senezco ran the ensuing kick-off back for a TD. They again capitalized on their two-point conversion and were up 16 – 12 at halftime.
After the break, sophomore Carmen Rosado pulled off a trick play wherein she took the ball from center and pretended something was wrong the ball and headed to the sideline in a slow walk. As she got past the end, she suddenly turned up-field and sprinted into the end zone for yet another sophomore score. Another successful 2-pt conversion made it 24 – 12.
As the game wound down, Rosado again scored for the sophomores on a 57-yard scamper and Kelsey Kohlhagen took the ball in on a run for two points to give the team a commanding 32 – 12 lead.
The freshmen did not give up, however, and Capellari again scored. After yet another missed two-point conversion try failed, the game ended at 32 – 18.
In the final game. The seniors dominated the juniors 18 – 0.
Neither team was able to score in the first quarter despite numerous chances. In the second, Madey Flick flung a long pass to Alyssa Dermody to score. The team would score again just as time ran out in the half on a run by Madisyn DeKock to go up 12 – 0.
After the break, Flick took the ball in herself from seven yards out to put the seniors up 18 – 0. As had been the case with the freshmen, the seniors failed to convert any point-after tries.
Coaching the teams this year were: Freshmen – Lisa Buck, Garry Evans and Gene Fedor; Sophomores – Doug Nelson and Rita Elliott; Juniors – Tricia Sconza and Jimmy Elliott; and, Seniors – Shelley Flick and Rhonda Yates.