MOROCCO — North Newton senior Colin Wagner was recently selected to participate in the 54th North/South All-Star Classic. The Indiana Football Coaches Association officially selected the 2020 All-Star teams at their annual meeting held March 14 in Indianapolis.
Wagner was selected to the 46-player North roster as an inside linebacker.
“It has always been a goal of mine to play in this game,” said Wagner. “I am looking forward to meeting all of the guys and being able to play with all the great talent that will be on the field. I have always enjoyed playing football”
Wagner was named to the senior all-state team after he led the area in rushing (1,802) and touchdowns (26). He also led the Spartans in tackles. Wagner also helped lead his team to the program’s first sectional title in decades in 2017.
“Winning a sectional title was like a dream come true for me,” said Wagner. “It was crazy, sometimes even now I can’t believe we did it. As a team, we all wanted the same thing. We had some great coaching and it all worked out.”
The 54th “North/South All-Star Classic” will take place on Friday, July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis and it might be the last competitive sanctioned football game Wagner will ever play.
Wagner, a four-year starter for the Spartans, will not be playing football at the college level despite receiving numerous looks from collegiate programs.
“I want to focus on my studies and my goal of becoming a dentist,” said Wagner. “It is a very competitive field.”