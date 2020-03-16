WHEATFIELD — Multisport athlete Nolan McKim recently signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Coach Kip McWilliams at Indiana Tech – Fort Wayne. McKim’s signing was celebrated by his teammates, coaches, family and friends in the cafeteria at KVHS.
The Warriors are a NAIA school and belong to the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference. Last year, the team was Conference Champions, as well as tournament champs and qualified for the College World Series.
McKim, a senior is the son of Matt and Darla McKim of DeMotte. He has played mostly center field for Kankakee Valley and was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year for the Kougars. He was also honored as a First Team All-Conference selection for the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
McKim has also played tennis, basketball and soccer in his four years at Kankakee Valley.
McKim plans to major in Engineering and Business at Indiana Tech.
