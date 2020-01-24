WHEATFIELD — Class 4A No. 2 Crown Point handed Kankakee Valley its fifth loss in a row on Tuesday night, outscoring the hosts, 39-17, in the second half in a 63-34 victory.
The Bulldogs (22-0) led just 24-17 at halftime before going on a 12-2 run to open the second half. They led 42-23 by the end of the third period.
Sophomore Jessica Carrothers led the winners with 19 points. She added six steals and five rebounds. Teammate Dash Shaw had 12 points, six assists and three steals and Lilly Stoddard finished with a double-double in points (12) and rebounds (11).
The Kougars (11-9) got 10 points from senior Courtney Sizemore. Senior Sam Martin added nine points, six rebounds and two steals and senior Karmen Nowak added six boards.
KV shot just 11 of 34 from the floor (29 percent), including 1 of 12 from 3-point range.
Cavaliers fall to 3-12
FRANKFORT — Tri-County lost for the fifth straight time with its 49-34 result at Clinton Central on Tuesday.
The host Bulldogs (13-7) outscored the Cavs (3-12) by a 30-16 edge in the second half to take command.
Kendall Davison had 14 points for the winners and Jessica Akand added 12.
North White pulls away
DeMOTTE — North White surged ahead by nine points by halftime and increased that lead to 12 points by the end of the game in a 44-32 win over host Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
The Vikings (13-8) led 21-12 at intermission. The got a team-high 11 points from Olivia Allen, who added five rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
Lynzi Heimlich had 10 points, four assists, eight rebounds and three steals and Abigale Spry was 6 of 7 from the free throw line.
The Knights fall to 17-3 overall, snapping a three-game win streak.
Trojans get 5th win
FRANCESVILLE — West Central’s girls’ basketball team picked up its fifth win of the season with its 41-37 victory over Faith Christian Tuesday.
The Trojans (5-16) took a 28-19 lead by halftime, but had trouble putting away the 1-17 Eagles.
Tori Culp had a game-high 18 points for the winners. Teammate Emily Pilarski added 11 points.
Crisney Shepperd had 12 rebounds and Camille Wuethrich added seven boards.
Lilly Martin had 15 points for Faith, which also got 12 points from Sydney Argo. Martin and Argo combined for nine of their team’s 11 field goals.