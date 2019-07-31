STATEHOUSE — The Indiana General Assembly passed a new law this year that is now in effect (Senate Enrolled Act 363) requiring a Hunting Guide License for those that provide hunting guide services for money or other goods or services (barter or trade). The license costs $100 a year. The application for the license and monthly report form can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/2371.htm.
While hunting guides (also called outfitters) have not been licensed by the Indiana DNR in the past, fishing guides have been licensed for a number of years.
The Indiana General Assembly also modified language for penalties as it pertains to guides. Violations include knowingly or intentionally guiding an individual on private property to hunt without consent of the landowner. The laws can be found at the same website, wildlife.IN.gov/2371.htm.