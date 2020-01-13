WHEATFIELD — The visiting Munster Mustangs made short work of their host Kankakee Valley Kougar Boys’ Basketball team, manhandling them 89 – 50. The Kougars just could not stop the onslaught of the more athletic Mustangs.
The game started promisingly enough with KV up 6 – 2 with Kougar sophomore Nick Mikash making all three baskets after winning the tip. Mikash, at 6’4” found himself working against 6’8” Jeffrey Hemmelgarn for every inside shot.
Munster applied pressure from the get-go and while the Kougars seemed to handle it initially, the Mustangs tied it up at 10 apiece with 3:19 left in the first quarter. They then reeled off 17 straight points before the Kats would again find the net. By halftime, Munster was up 38 – 19.
After the break, Kankakee Valley managed to put up 17 but Munster popped in 23. Despite the large lead, the Mustang coaching staff kept their starters in until there was just 4:23 left in the game and kept piling on the points, adding 25 more in the final frame.
Mikash led all scorers with 26 hard-fought-for points. Eli Carden was the only other Kougar in double digits with 13. Munster’s Luka Balac led his team with 25 while both Clayton Bubash and Dane Hamilton put up 11. The Mustangs dropped in nine three’s in the game.
At Wheatfield
Munster 21 – 17 – 23 – 25 = 88
Kankakee Valley 10 – 09 – 17 – 14 = 50
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Mustangs: Preston Powe 1-2-0-0-8; P.J. Katona 0-1-4-4-7; Tim Giannini 1-1-0-0-5; Josh Davis 4-0-2-1-9; Jeremiah Lovett 3-0-4-2-8; Clayton Bubash 4-1-5-0-11; Dane Hamilton 3-1-2-2-11; Luka Balac 6-3-5-4-25; Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 2-0-0-0-4; Keith Kaszycki 0-0-0-0-0.
Kougars: Matt Caldwell 0-0-2-1-1; Gavin Herrema 0-2-2-2-8; Riley Jordan 0-0-0-0-0; Elijah Carden 4-1-2-2-13; Tyler Martin 1-0-1-0-2; Nick Mikash 10-1-7-3-26; Hayden Dase 0-0-0-0-0; Cayden Dykhuizen 0-0-0-0-0.