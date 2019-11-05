WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Sam Martin capped off a stellar cross country career by earning a spot on the Indiana Coaches of Girls’ Sports Association’s all-academic all-state team.
Martin, a three-sport athlete in cross country, basketball and track and field at KVHS, was an honorable mention pick.
The KV senior joins a long list of Kankakee Valley cross country and track and field stars who have been named academic all-state. Last year, KVHS graduate Taylor Miller was a first team honoree in cross country and track and Martin’s big sister Sarah was also honorable mention in track last season.
Highlights of Sam Martin’s cross country career include four-time all-Northwest Crossroads Conference, with a first team honor in 2019; a four-time regional qualifier; and a two-time semistate qualifier.
She was a key member of KV’s 2016 Rensselaer Sectional championship team as a freshman. In four sectional meets, Martin finished eighth as a freshman (in 20 minutes, 55.58 seconds), eighth as a sophomore (21:54.79), 12th as a junior (22:38.85) and fourth as a senior (20:25.8).