DEMOTTE — Despite suffering a 3 – 0 loss at the hands of the South Newton Lady Rebels, the Lady Knights of Covenant Christian still left the gym with a positive feeling about the upcoming season when the teams met on Thursday, Aug. 22. The final scores were 16 – 25, 20 – 25 and 21 – 25 for the Varsity CC Girls.
“The Lady Knights had a great night despite the loss,” said Coach Tawnya Roodzant.
After some changes to the lineup which including moving middle hitter Hope Zylstra to outside hitter, the team played with a rejuvenated spirit. Leanna Buiter and Hope Zylstra both had five kills to help the team perform well against the very tough South Newton. Sophomore Reegan Thomas had three kills.
The team served 11 aces on the night. Junior Josie VanderMolen recorded three of those and Buiter, Gwen Walstra and Madison Zeldenrust each had two.
For the Lady Rebels who had 27 kills on the night, senior Leah Schriner was a wrecking machine with 11 kills of her own, while junior Samantha Warran had five and freshman Lizzie Glassburn notched three.
The JV team also played extremely well and took South Newton to three sets, but eventually lost 1- 2.