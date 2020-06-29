DEMOTTE — The Screwballs, a local amateur baseball team, will host a Fourth of July weekend tournament at Field of Dreams Park in DeMotte. The Screwballs are a team made up of 16 - 18 year-olds from around the area and is managed by former Kankakee Valley student-athlete Steve Schmidt.
Participating in the tourney, in addition to the Screwballs, will be the Hermit Outlaws, the Hegewisch Astros and Munster Blue. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, July 3, with Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Schmidt.
The schedule for the tournament is as follows: Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. - Hermit Outlaws vs. Hegewisch Astros, at 1 p.m., Hegewisch vs. Munster Blue, and at 4 p.m., Screwballs vs Munster; Saturday, July 4 at 10 a.m., Screwballs vs Hegewisch, at 1 p.m., Hermit vs Munster, and at 4 p.m., Screwballs vs Hermit; Sunday, July 5, at 10 a.m. Seed 1 vs. Seed 4, at 1 p.m. Seed 2 vs. Seed 3, and at 4 p.m., championship game featuring winners of the two previous games. A trophy will be presented to the winning team.
The tourney will feature Babe Ruth Baseball rules and a 2.5 hours time limit will be in effect for all preliminary games on Friday and Saturday. An All-Tournament Team will be chosen at the end of the weekend. The cost to watch is $3 per game or for $5 a weekend pass can be purchased admitting fans to all games. The concession stand and restrooms will be available and COVID-19 protocols will be in force both in the dugouts and in the stands. It is recommended that fans bring their own lawn chairs as bleacher seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Masks are recommended but not required. No alcohol or smoking is allowed at the tournament.
Schmidt is assisted by coaches Earl Scchmidt, Jeremy Rozhon, Noah Croft and Dallas Milligan. Players are: 1 - Zach Galocy (RHP, 3B); 3 - Jack Shifflett (RHP, OF); 6 - Cameron Tymm (RHP, C); 7 - Cole Rowell (OF); 8 - Ryan Mehok (OF); 9 - Max Hunter (RHP); 10 - Drew Daley (RHP, 1B); 11 - Andy Schrock (RHP, SS) 12 - Arturo DeJesus (RHP, 2B) 13 - Ryan Hilton (RHP, C, OF); 17 - Todd Klomp (1B); 18 - Ashton Giangiulio (1B, 3B); 20 - Chase Sumner (RHP, 3B); 21 - Ethan Duensing (RHP); 33 - Austin Wood (RHP, 3B) and, 74 - Jon Lieber (C, OF).