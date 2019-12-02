DEMOTTE – Covenant Christian senior Ben Lins reached a coveted milestone for the Knights in Tuesday’s game against North Newton when he surpassed 1,000 career points. Lins started the night with 989 points and reached 1,002 before halftime. He would go on to score 35 points in the game, ending the night with 1024.
With 20-plus games left to play this season, Lins will most likely also eclipse the school’s all-time basketball scoring record, which stands at 1247, currently held by Chris Beezhold, set in 2018. The previous career record before Beezhold at CCHS was 835, set in 2016 by Jake Bowers, leaving Lins currently at second.
Lins is used to breaking records. On the soccer field earlier this year, Lins became the all-time leading scorer for both the IHSAA and pre-IHSAA eras of the school. In only the fifth game of the season, Lins broke the IHSAA sanctioned scoring record previously held by Justin Handtke who had 56 by putting up six in that game to reach 58 goals.
He then set his sights set on the Career Scoring Record, set before Covenant Christian began playing an IHSAA schedule, owned by Nick DeVries. Lins reached that record before the end of the season, scoring 79 career goals. DeVries career-record was 73.
Lins also set the new single-season soccer scoring record this season in both the pre-IHSAA and IHSAA category. Lin scored 36 this fall, eclipsing the 35 of DeVries and 23 of Handtke.
Last season, the 6’5” uber-athlete average 22 points-per-game and snagged 7.5 rebounds, as well. Lins was selected as the Kankakee Valley Post-News/Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year as a junior and was also selected to play in the Class Basketball All-Star Classic, which selects the top 40 players in the state.
“I continually hear from opposing coaches and scouts at how impressed they are with Ben's game and potential,” said Coach John Heerema. “We literally just talked as a coaching staff about how he has one of the highest basketball IQ's we've witnessed. I know he has received numerous looks and requests from D-3 and D-2 college coaches. There also has been D-1 interest. I truly believe when Ben has the season we all see him having, many schools will inquire about him.”