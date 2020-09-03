RENSSELAER — On Monday, Aug. 31, the Newton County Champions Cup was played between North and South Newton at the Curtis Creek Country Club. In addition to this annual cup match, the Rensselaer Lady Bombers also played. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for an after school IHSSA girl’s golf meet.
The Lady Spartans team led the meet with its three seniors with a mission to keep the cup at North Newton. Senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh shot her personal best of 33 strokes. Which was three under par for the nine holes that the teams golfed for the day.
Senior Maddie Binge played hot throughout the course as well coming in with a total of 47 strokes with Sophomore Madelyn Arrenholz hot on her trail with a total of 48 strokes.
Senior Gracie Stevens rounded out the team total by carding a score of 52, strokes bringing the team score to 180 strokes. Ultimately this score would be enough to not only clinch the Newton County Champions Cup but the meet at well.
The South Newton Lady Rebels have continued to grow in their game throughout every match. Leading the Lady Rebels was Tess Thomas with 49 strokes. Right behind her was fellow teammate Ashanti Snodgrass with 61 strokes, Kyanna Dyer with 67, and Ruth Sanchez with 68 strokes in total. The South Newton team score was 245 strokes overall. The Rensselaer Lady Bombers had a team score of 215 strokes.
On Sept. 2, the Lady Spartans hosted Boone Grove and North Judson to their home golf course. The Lady Spartans continued to dominate the course. A team total of 188 strokes would be enough to clinch yet another win for the team. Dresbaugh continued to lead the Lady Spartans with a total of 40 strokes for the meet. However hot on her heels were fellow teammates Arrenholz with 46 strokes, Binge 49 strokes, and Stevens with 53.
North Judson was able to field a team which resulted in a team score of 221. Leading North Judson was Delaney Kaminski and Anastasia Pettingil with 50 strokes each followed by Maeghan Reimbold with 57, Olivia Burkett with 64, and Breanna Riley with 67 strokes.
Boone Grove had a total of three women golfers and was unable to have a team score. Leading Boon Grove High School was Alyssa Hoernig with 59 strokes, followed by Hannah Plesha with 64 and Annabelle Wingate with 72 strokes in total.
The Lady Spartans have been hitting long drives and sinking some well-played putts over the course of the 2020 golf season. With that being said the Lady Spartans will once again look to defend their 2019 Greater South Shore Conference Title. Last year North Newton was able to capture back-to-back GSSC Championships so Friday at 9 a.m. the Lady Spartans planned to leave it all out on the course as they start their journey towards another Conference Title.