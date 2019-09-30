DEMOTTE — Tuesday the Lady Spartans traveled to Covenant Christian, in DeMotte, in hopes of a different outcome from their first meeting. The Lady Spartans met up with the Lady Knights at the West Central Invite early in the season.
It would be the loss against the Lady Knights that kept North Newton out of the championship round at the Invite. Coming into the Covenant Christian gym, North Newton had come off a fresh loss to KVHS. Not to be deterred the team came in intending to avenge the loss handed to them in the Invite.
It would take four sets in total for North Newton to take home the win. The first set for the Lady Spartans set the mood with the wake-up call that they were put on notice. Set one would not be pretty and would end up as a loss for the Lady Spartans.
The North Newton defense was very strong with Jenna McCann leading in digs with a game total of 34. She was followed by teammates Phoebe Busboom with 11, Reese Fox nine and Ashley Churchill with eight. Foot movement along with good communication helped to set up a strong defense by the Lady Spartans.
Senior Jamie Will had three solo blocks helping on the front line giving the back row time to readjust for any free balls returned by Covenant Christian.
Ashley Churchill had 16 assists for the game thus enabling an offensive strike team. Not only would Churchill be effective as a setter, but she also sent 19 serves over the net with zero errors. Heidi Schleman would shake up the Lady Knights defense with a total of nine untouchable aces within a total of 13 serves with only two errors.
If the Lady Spartans hadn’t put the Lady Knights on notice with the power of their serves, it would be the kills sent over with a statement. Will left nothing behind when she sent the ball drilling towards the floor every time. Will led the team with 17 kills with only one error for the night. Hiscox followed with 5 and Harley Schleman with 3 kills.
The North Newton Lady Spartans would fight hard and make Covenant Christian work for every point posted on the scoreboard. Ultimately the Lady Spartans went four sets to bring home the win: 15-25, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-21.