WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars stepped up the heat and emerged victorious in their own invitational, easily dispatching each team that they faced in the six-team tourney.
The Kougars faced down a strong threat from Merrillville in the final to secure the trophy. The Kats needed only two games for the win but both of those games were nail-biters that could have went either way.
In game one, neither team initially took charge and they traded points one or two at a time to reach 24 – 24. The Lady Pirates would go up by one on a nice touch shot before Alexis Broyles slammed a kill to again tie it up. KV then made the most of a set that was too close to the net and senior Kailee Webster slammed it to go up by one before a service ace won the game for the Kougars at 27 – 25.
Game two literally picked up with both teams again trading points one or two at a time until it reached 6 – 4 in Merrillville’s favor. The Pirates then reeled off five straight points to go up 11 – 5 before KV settled down and racked up four straight points of their own. The game then began to see-saw back and forth with the Lady Kougars steadily gaining until it was tied at 17 each. Eventually the teams would be at 20 – 20 and KV scored four more straight points before a net serve gave the ball to Merrillville. Two points later and KV would close out the game 25 – 22 for the tourney win.
Webster had nine kills and seven digs while Courtney Sizemore had eight kills, 18 serve receptions and seven digs. Broyles had four kills, four serve receptions and two digs. Freshman Lilly Toppen had two serving aces, three serve receptions and two digs. Mya Przybylski, who was named to the all-tournament team, had 15 assists.
To reach the finals, Kankakee Valley won Pool A with at 22 – 25, 25 – 22 and 15 – 10 win over Winamac and a 25 – 11 win over Hebron. Merrillville’s route included 19 – 25, 26 – 24 and 15 – 13 over Lowell and 25 – 17 over Griffith.