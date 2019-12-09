WHEATFIELD – On Friday, Dec. 6, the Lady Kougars roasted the visiting Lady Red Devils 63 – 42 despite playing without senior Sam Martin who is nursing an ankle injury. Fellow senior Courtney Sizemore and freshman Lilly Toppen led the team with 17 and 19 points, respectively.
KV jumped out to a commanding lead early on scoring 14 points before Lowell hit their second basket of the game. As has become the norm over the last few years, the Lady Kougars stole the ball frequently, applied defensive pressure liberally and, in general, just out-hustled their opponent.
Freshman phenom Toppen wove from corner to corner, often taking unchallenged shots as she sank three treys and five two’s while Courtney Sizemore relentlessly drove the lane for her points, drawing fouls and sinking layups. Younger sister Colby also contributed quality minutes, as did Taylor Shoonveld who each put up eight points up of their own. Senior Karmen Nowak continued her role as a disruptor on defense and guardian of the ball on offense, often keeping the Red Devils at bay with her physicality.
“We are definitely making progress with every game,” said Coach Doug Nelson. “Courtney (Sizemore) really stepped up and they all played like seasoned seniors tonight. This is such a good mix of players.”
At Wheatfield
Lowell: 06 – 13 – 09 – 13 = 41
Kankakee Valley: 16 – 11 – 13 – 23 = 63
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Red Devils: Jordan Yukasz 3-0-8-6-12; Abby Lewandowski 0-0-0-0-0; Alee Eaker 2-1-6-3-10; Abby Porch 0-0-0-0-0; Dani Collins 0-0-0-0-0; Kahlan Kruicna 0-0-2-0-0; Kaylee Chavez 1-0-14-13-15; Emma Mulligan 0-0-0-0-0; Teri Langen 1-0-2-0-2; Katelyn Budz 1-0-0-0-2.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 4-0-3-0-8; Lilly Toppen 5-3-0-0-19; Kate Thomas 1-0-5-2-4; Colby Sizemore 2-1-2-1-8; Courtney Fox 0-0-2-1-1; Amie Ramus 0-1-0-0-3; Karmen Nowak 0-0-5-3-3; Courtney Sizemore 6-0-12-5-17.