KNOX — A 21-7 second-quarter run by Knox was too much for Kankakee Valley to overcome in the Kougars’ 50-45 loss to the host Redskins Saturday.
Knox, which held a 29-11 lead by halftime, improved to a perfect 8-0 with the victory and snapped an eight-game skid in the series against KV.
The Kougars (4-3) did claw within a possession in the second half, outscoring Knox, 33-21, but the damage had been done.
Freshman guard Lilly Toppen led KVHS with 16 points, hitting 6 of 14 shots, including 3 of 9 from 3-point range. Senior Courtney Sizemore added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and seven steals and sophomore Taylor Schoonveld had seven points and five boards.
Senior Sam Martin had four rebounds and three steals.