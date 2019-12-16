WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars hammered a visiting Hanover Central on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 56 – 39, despite the absence of two key players in Samantha Martin and Colby Sizemore, who are out with injuries. KVHS had four players in double-digits in a balanced attack that left the Wildcats wondering who to guard and where to try to guard them.
Senior Courtney Sizemore continued her slash and burn drive to the basket while freshman Lilly Toppen continued dancing around the outside dropping threes and long-range twos, to boot. Sizemore connected for 12 points and Toppen hit for 13. Sophomore Taylor Schoonveld struck for 12 points of her own while the Wildcats tried to figure out what to do with Sizemore and Toppen.
It was the play of the always solid Karmen Nowak that had the crowd cheering, however. Nowak stepped into the spotlight with 15 points, all coming in the first three quarters. She hit from inside and outside, usually catching her defenders flatfooted and guessing. Nowak also provided some much needed muscle to slow down Hanover Central.
KV outscored the Wildcats in every quarter, even after Coach Doug Nelson substituted his entire team, sitting the starters so as to not run up the score in the no-doubter game.
At Wheatfield
Hanover Central: 09 – 04 – 06 – 20 = 39
Kankakee Valley: 18 – 17 – 09 – 12 = 56
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Wildcatss: Star Snchez 3-0-5-5-11; Amanda Schreiber 1-1-4-3-8; Regan Noel 0-0-0-0-0; Kaitlyn Kil 0-0-0-0-0: Camryn Sterkowitz 0-0-3-2-2: Julia Blue 0-0-6-4-4; Allison Mueller 0-0-0-0-0; Grace Hanlon 0-0-0-0-0; Nevaeh Govert 5-0-4-2-12.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 3-1-4-3-12; Lilly Toppen 2-3-2-1-13; Kate Thomas 1-0-0-0-2;Courtney Fox 0-0-2-1-1; Amie Ramus 0-0-0-0-3; Karmen Nowak 3-3-0-0-15; Courtney Sizemore 4-0-8-4-12; Laynie Capellari 0-0-0-0-0; Abby Grandchamp 0-0-0-0-0.