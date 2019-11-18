WHEATFIELD — Despite a slow start, the Lady Kougars got it going and fileted the Fillies 51 – 33 in a non-conference match-up in the Kougars’ Den on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The first quarter was slow with neither team seemingly able to put a basket in despite numerous shots. Kouts finally found the net at the 5:12 mark but both teams struggled initially. The Lady Kougars came to life as the period wound don however, after freshman Lilly Toppen, nailed two quick three’s that seemed to inspire the rest of the team. Senior Courtney Sizemore continually drove to the hoop and drew a couple of fouls while also connecting for a two and a three of her own. The Kats would end the quarter up 17 – 9.
In the second, the Kougars continued to pull away as Toppen hit two more three-pointers and sophomore Taylor Schoonveld knocked down one of her own. Amie Ramus added three more points and KV was u 29 – 15 headed into the locker room for halftime.
After the break, KV continued to pour it on, outscoring Kouts 16 – 9. Seniors Karmen Nowak and Samantha Martin provided much of the defense. Nowak put up four points in the quarter and Sizemore continued her onslaught of the net, hitting two baskets while also drawing two more shooting fouls.
In the fourth, with the game firmly in hand, KV Coach Doug Nelson cleared the benches and sat the starters. That would be the only quarter in which Kouts would outscore the Lady Kougars hitting for nine points while the Lady Kougars hit one basket and two free-throws.
Both Sizemore and Toppen left the court with 14 points, all scored in the first three quarters. Nowak and Schoonveld both contributed seven and Martin notched four. The Lady Kougars were 11-for-19 from the charity stripe but it was the six three pointers that made the most difference in the game.
The Fillies were led by the nine points of Morgan Kobza and the eight of Lydnset Kobza. At the free-throw line, Kouts was an abysmal six-for-18.
KV moves the three wins and two losses on the young season with wins over Norht Newton, Lakeland and Kouts, and losses against Benton Central and Valparaiso.