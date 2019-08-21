WHITING — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball program picked up three wins at Whiting in its first games of the season.
The freshmen team won 25-15 and 25-15 against the Oilers and the junior varsity squad won 25-14 and 25-23 to pick up win No. 1. Ava McKim had five aces for the JV squad.
The varsity team, meanwhile, rolled to a 3-0 victory, winning by 25-9, 25-4 and 25-7 scores.
Senior Kailee Webster had 12 kills to lead the offensive attack. Sophomore Alexis Broyles had seven kills, six blocks, six aces and six digs and senior Courtney Sizemore added five kills, six aces and 11 digs.
Junior Taylor Schultz added four kills off the bench and senior Kailee Tuesburg had 11 digs. Junior setter Mya Przybylski added 13 assists and five digs.