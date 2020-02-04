WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars made short work of the visiting Rensselaer Central Bombers on Jan. 28, in their final home game of the season, winning 57 – 35 in a game whose score would have been more lopsided had KV Coach Doug Nelson kept his starters in.
The game opened with KV’s Taylor Schoonveld winning the tip but the Lady Kougars quickly turned over the ball and RC opened with a three-pointer by Sydney Van Meter. She soon followed that up with another, again following a KV turnover. In most of the first quarter, the Lady Bombers seemed to be in control, leading throughout until sophomore multi-sport standout Taylor Schoonveld came alive and put up a pair of threes and a two. Senior Sam Martin added two and fellow senior Karmen Nowak hit one of two free-throws to draw even as the first frame ended.
The game changed drastically in the second, however. KV took their first lead of the game at the 6:44 mark on another Nowak free throw. The game changer happened when the Lady Kougars finally fell into what they do best – disrupt and steal. Shots weren’t really falling easily for either team but KV got enough tries to put in 15 while holding the Lady Bombers to just two total points, both coming from the charity stripe.
After the break, Kankakee Valley continued their onslaught. The Valley girls dropped in 18 while again holding RC to single digit scoring; this time it was just seven. Up 46 – 22 after the third, Coach Nelson pulled the starters. He would put the three seniors back in briefly, however, in the fourth, just so that he could then take them back out one by one as announcer Shawn Lane drew attention to this being their last home game ever. The normally stoic trio of seniors teared up as they reached the bench and received high-fives and hugs from their teammates.
Although it was senior night, freshman Lilly Toppen and sophomore Schoonveld did most of the damage. Toppen led with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals while Schoonveld had 12 points. The seniors, while not having a game that met their lofty expectations, still made major contributions. Nowak had nine points, eight assists and eight steals. Martin had similar stats with eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots that drew cheers from the home crowd. Courtney Sizemore had three points but, as usual, provided a steady force and leadership to the team.
“The bench really stepped up for us tonight,” said Nowak after the game. “We’ve got to come out better though.”
All three agreed that it was fun to finish playing at home with their friends.
“It was fun to end it at home with a win over our closest rivals” added Sizemore.
The Kougars closed out their regular season at Portage, suffering a loss on the road to Portage, falling 66 – 43. The Lady Kougars finished the regular season with a record of 13-9. Their opponents this season had the second best overall cumulative record in the state out of over 400 teams. The Kougars will now face the winner of River Forest and Wheeler in the semi-finals of the 3A sectional at Knox with that game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7.
At Wheatfield 01-28-2020
Rensselaer Central 13 – 02 – 07 – 13 = 35
Kankakee Valley 13 – 15 – 18 – 11 = 57
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Bombers: Jessie Ringen 3-0-8-4-10; Adison Koebcke 0-0-2-1-1; Morgan Van Meter 2-0-2-1-5;Kinzey Goodman 1-0-0-0-2; Alexis Healey 0-0-0-0-0; Avree Cain 0-0-0-0-0; Abigail Ahler 2-0-2-1-5; Hannah Redlin 0-0-2-1-1; Sydney Van Meter 0-3-4-2-11.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 1-3-2-1-12; Lilly Toppen 3-2-4-1-12; Kate Thomas 1-0-0-0-2; Courtney Fox 1-0-0-0-2; Amie Ramus 0-1-0-0-3; Karmen Nowak 2-0-8-5-9; Courtney Sizemore 0-0-4-3-3; Samantha Martin 2-1-1-1-8; Colby Sizemore 0-1-1-1-8; Abby Grandchamp 0-0-0-0-0; Faith Mauger 0-0-0-0-0; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0.