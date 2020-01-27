WHEATFIELD — The Lady Kougars easily outgunned the visiting Andrean Lady 59’ers on Friday, Jan. 24, outscoring them 57 – 34 despite Coach Doug Nelson clearing his bench in the fourth quarter, the only quarter in which Andrean outscored KV 8 – 5.
Sophomore Taylor Schoonveld led the way for the Kats, putting up 19, which included five three-pointers. Senior Sam Martin kicked in 10 points and the Sizemore sisters, freshman Colby and senior Courtney, put up eight and six, respectively. Freshman Lilly Toppen also had six and senior Karmen Nowak contributed five. Nowak also provided some sure-handed ball handling that thwarted any press attempted by the 59’ers.
The Kougars put up 18 in the first to get a good start and 25 in the third to secure the win. The win gave the Lady Kougars a second-place finish in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
The team has two more home games: Tuesday, Jan. 28 at home against Rensselaer and Thursday, Jan. 30 at Portage. In the IHSAA Sectional Pairings Draw held on Sunday, Jan. 26, booth Kankakee Valley and Knox received the byes in the Knox 3A Sectional, which will run Feb. 4 – 8. KV will await the winner of Wheeler and River Forest, and Knox will await the winner of Hanover Central and Culver Academies.
At Wheatfield 01-24-2020
Andrean 07 – 05 – 14 – 08 = 34
Kankakee Valley 18 – 09 – 25 – 05 = 57
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady 59’ers: Dyamond Blair 1-0-5-3-5; Peyton Horn 0-1-4-3-6;Bridget Sherman 0-0-0-0-0; Lauren Colon 1-0-2-1-3; Bri Houpt 2-0-0-0-4; Lauryn Swain 0-1-0-0-3; Tori Allen 1-0-2-1-3.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 2-5-0-0-19; Lilly Toppen 3-0-0-0-6; Kate Thomas 0-0-0-0-0; Courtney Fox 0-0-2-1-1; Amie Ramus 0-0-2-0-0; Karmen Nowak 1-1-0-0-5; Courtney Sizemore 2-0-2-2-6; Samantha Martin 1-2-2-2-10; Elise Kasper 0-0-0-0-0; Colby Sizemore 1-2-0-0-8; Abby Grandchamp 0-0-0-0-0; Laynie Capellari 1-0-0-0-2; Faith Mauger 0-0-0-0-0; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0.