DeMOTTE — The Lady Knights Soccer team accomplished something no other girls’ team has ever done at Covenant Christian with their impressive win over Washington Township to win the Class A Sectional title. The CC Girls won 5 – 0 over the Washington Township Lady Senators in the final of the Sectional at Covenant Christian held Saturday, Oct. 12.
The game was played in unseasonably chilly weather with a stiff wind blowing from the south end of the field. The chill slowed the game down to start but the Knights definitely warmed up when Birthday girl Skyler Bos found the goal at 26:12 in the first half. She would do it again just under five minutes later, hitting the net after a pass from Gabby Zeilinga to Carly James to a streaking Bos.
Bos, just a freshman, has been a scoring machine this season for the team, often combining with senior and older sister Ireland Bos. Throw in the offensive contributions of junior Carly James and the three have given other team defenses fits. Those three are always quick to credit the fearless goaltending of Dominique Bennett.
Big sis Ireland scored her own at 17:27 in the first half to give the home team a 3 – 0 lead going into the break.
After halftime, it was James turn when she scored after a penalty shot rebounded off the post, making it 4 – 0 at 35:43 in the second half.
Coach Aaron de Jager then began to make liberal substitutions and even took starting Keeper Bennett out of goal to play the field with Skyler Bos taking her place. With 11:51 left in the game, Bennett scored her own goal to reach the 5 – 0 final.
Though clearly outmatched, Washington Township, to their credit, kept trying until the horn sounded and were gracious as they shook hands afterwards.
Athletic Director Dennis Lins became emotional as he spoke about how much history the soccer team had just made.
“In eight years of hosting either Boys’ or Girls’ Sectional play at the school,” said Lins, “teams have come close but these girls are the first to win the sectional. They are the first young ladies to win any sectional for the school.”
Lins, with the assistance of Principal Rick DeFries, awarded a game ball to Washington Township and both a game ball and the Sectional Trophy to the Captains of Covenant Christian. Following the award ceremony, the girls raised the trophy and ram in unison across the field to their jubilant fans.
“This is just a great team,” said de Jager. “This is the result of a lot of practice and a lot of effort. This is historical and will do a lot of good for the program.”
“This is awesome,” said senior Cristianna Williams, who joined the program as a junior. “It finally happened and I just have so many emotions going on. “I’m so happy for our team.”
The Covenant Christian Lady Knights were set to play Boone Grove on Oct. 9 at noon at the LaVelle Regional. Also in that Regional are Argos and Bethany Christian.
At halftime, the crowd celebrated another Sectional Champion in CC senior Kohler Peterson, who had won the Rensselaer Cross-Country Sectional that morning.